Century Aluminum (CENX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $856.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 13.6 %

CENX opened at $7.28 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CENX. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

