Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Catalent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

Catalent Stock Up 0.5 %

CTLT opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Catalent has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $152,705.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $935,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Catalent by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

