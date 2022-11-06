Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Catalent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

CTLT opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Catalent has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $152,705.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $935,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Catalent by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

