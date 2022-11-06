CashBackPro (CBP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,394.00

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00006483 BTC on major exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $140.49 million and approximately $2,394.00 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,243.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007884 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00038712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00049532 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022706 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @ComBoxTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cashbackpro.net.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.70961107 USD and is up 6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,397.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashbackpro.net/.”

