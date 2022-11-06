Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,255 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,541,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

