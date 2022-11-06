Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cardinal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.40 EPS.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 5.1 %

CAH stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,580,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,534. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

