Carbon Streaming (OFSTF) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Carbon Streaming to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Carbon Streaming and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Carbon Streaming
|N/A
|-54.95%
|-34.76%
|Carbon Streaming Competitors
|-32.13%
|18.25%
|2.20%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carbon Streaming and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Carbon Streaming
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3.33
|Carbon Streaming Competitors
|231
|1124
|1652
|57
|2.50
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.0% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Carbon Streaming has a beta of -67.13, indicating that its stock price is 6,813% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming’s competitors have a beta of 6.63, indicating that their average stock price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Carbon Streaming and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Carbon Streaming
|$150,000.00
|-$12.90 million
|-1.17
|Carbon Streaming Competitors
|$4.39 billion
|$857.64 million
|4.05
Carbon Streaming’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Carbon Streaming competitors beat Carbon Streaming on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Carbon Streaming
Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
