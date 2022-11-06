Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$195.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$213.00 to C$196.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$207.30.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$152.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$153.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$163.73. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$143.30 and a 1-year high of C$196.75. The company has a market cap of C$8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

