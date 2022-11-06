C2X Price Tops $0.51 on Top Exchanges (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, C2X has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. C2X has a total market cap of $42.90 million and $6,101.00 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One C2X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

C2X Profile

C2X’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade C2X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

