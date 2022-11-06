C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Lifted by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $42,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.38. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

