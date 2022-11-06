Bubblefong Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $96,458.00 (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Bubblefong has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bubblefong has a total market cap of $132.91 million and approximately $96,458.00 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bubblefong token can now be bought for approximately $3.65 or 0.00017115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bubblefong

Bubblefong’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,442,374 tokens. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends.

Bubblefong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

