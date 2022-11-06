Bubblefong (BBF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,301.00

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Bubblefong token can currently be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00016984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bubblefong has a total market capitalization of $131.45 million and $100,301.00 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bubblefong has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bubblefong Token Profile

Bubblefong’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,442,374 tokens. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io.

Bubblefong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

