Brooktree Capital Management Has $10.21 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 7.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after purchasing an additional 452,809 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 332,931 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $20,130,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,135,000 after acquiring an additional 268,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,459,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,847,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $10,938,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

