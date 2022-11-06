Brokerages Set Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) PT at $49.80

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Worldline from €36.50 ($36.50) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($49.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($49.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($65.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Worldline Stock Performance

WRDLY opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

