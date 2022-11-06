Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,370.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,474.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,874.40 on Thursday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,802.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,941.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 92.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 162.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

