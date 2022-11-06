Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $48.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,874.40. The stock had a trading volume of 438,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,311. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,802.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,941.42. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,474.50.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

