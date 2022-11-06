Bondly (BONDLY) Reaches Market Cap of $8.02 Million

Bondly (BONDLY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $88,371.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bondly has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

