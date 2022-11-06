BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.14 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, BNB has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion and $1.07 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $350.91 or 0.01659547 BTC on major exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,976,603 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,976,782.8318761 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 352.11287524 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1134 active market(s) with $1,164,839,306.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

