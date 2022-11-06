Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.30) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BPMC. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,477 shares of company stock worth $3,383,025 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 49.7% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 592,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,675,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 947,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 87,960 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.