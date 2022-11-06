Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.30) EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BPMC. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.67.
Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of BPMC opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $117.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 49.7% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 592,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,675,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 947,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 87,960 shares during the last quarter.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
Read More
