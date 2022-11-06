Blue Fin Capital Inc. Takes $490,000 Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IGIB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $60.18.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.