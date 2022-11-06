Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 258 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,970,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,423. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

