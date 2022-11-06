Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Moderna by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $10.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,108,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,271. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,457,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,775,514.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,048 shares of company stock valued at $86,920,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

