Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 8,334 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,724,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,499,000 after buying an additional 252,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,131,000 after buying an additional 191,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,009,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,682,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,821,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,815,618. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88.

