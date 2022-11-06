Blue Fin Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,457 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,563,000 after purchasing an additional 711,096 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,389,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,446,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 268,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,249,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,094. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $111.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

