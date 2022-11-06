Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.89.

BLMN opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 298,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 113.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

