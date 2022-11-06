BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 233.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $98,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

Shares of MUI stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

