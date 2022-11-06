BITICA COIN Price Hits $1.19 on Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 23% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $21.45 million and approximately $4,386.00 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00005640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 1.52508447 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

