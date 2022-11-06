Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Hits $316.12 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $316.12 million and $5.54 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $18.05 or 0.00085012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00247685 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00066916 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.