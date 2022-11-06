Bitcoin Cash Market Cap Hits $2.30 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $119.42 or 0.00565149 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and $330.97 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,130.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00227591 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00067971 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,221,731 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
