Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.7% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 37,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,476. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,638,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,511,800. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.