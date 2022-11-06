Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,361 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.1% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,786,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,650,560. The firm has a market cap of $324.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

