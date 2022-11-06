Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,929,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

