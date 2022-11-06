Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,158,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VOO traded up $4.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,135. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

