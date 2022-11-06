Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,747 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.96. 4,177,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,191. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

