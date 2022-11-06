Beldex (BDX) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $142.22 million and $1.90 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.40 or 0.07529968 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00087434 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00069634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

