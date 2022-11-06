Basic Attention Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45.09 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001553 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $493.16 million and approximately $45.09 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.86 or 0.31284326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012219 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

