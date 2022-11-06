Barings LLC Sells 300 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 977,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,160,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $845,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 43.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Newmont by 318.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 147,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,007 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $40.99 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.