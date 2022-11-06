Barings LLC Sells 135 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Barings LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE:NSC opened at $233.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

