Barings LLC Sells 125,000 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.22 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLNE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

