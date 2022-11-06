Barings LLC Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 40.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,664,000 after buying an additional 130,587 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $133.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average of $164.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

