Barings LLC Purchases Shares of 7,574 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 16.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,107,000 after acquiring an additional 993,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,455 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,043,000 after acquiring an additional 359,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

