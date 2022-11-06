Barings LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,112 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,078 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $255.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.88 and its 200-day moving average is $242.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.