Barings LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cintas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $410.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

