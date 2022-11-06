Barings LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,668,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Avery Dennison by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,993,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,639,000 after buying an additional 205,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Shares of AVY opened at $174.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.