Barings LLC Buys 1,022 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $762,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

BMY stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

