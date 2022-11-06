Barings LLC Acquires 1,274 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $51.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11.

