Barclays Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $40.00

Nov 6th, 2022

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.63.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.43.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 41.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 20,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

