Barclays Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $40.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.63.

Rapid7 stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.43.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 41.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 20,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

