Barclays Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 700 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.09) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.46) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.36) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.36) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.09) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($5.90) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 165.50 ($1.91) on Wednesday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 162 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 193 ($2.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

