Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,752 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 36.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

