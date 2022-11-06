Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.89 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $313.00 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.62.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

