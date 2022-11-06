Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 132.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 95.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,260,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 130.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 7.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $419.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.79.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

